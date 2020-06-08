Exclusive Analysis From Research Director, Inc.

In normal times we would open this review with just a touch of snark and sarcasm. Alas, we are far from normal times. The MAY survey, which ran from 4/23 through 5/20, was the beginning of a turnaround for radio listening. Each individual market danced to its own ratings tune, but the general trend we are seeing is that listeners are beginning to return to radio. As both The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. and our compadres at XTRENDS continually advise our clients – pay attention to PUMMs. We cannot do that in this space but we can talk about cume – at least at the 6+ level. Did that rebound this month? Let’s find out …

NEW YORK: This Mega Moment

For the second straight survey, SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) was the leading 6+ station (7.7-8.7). This was its third consecutive up book. ENTERCOM Classic Hits WCBS-F moved up to #2 as it regained a good portion of last month’s share loss (5.3-5.8). iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) slipped to #3 with its lowest total in over a year (6.1-5.7). However, it was still the leading station with P6+ cume persons as it went from 1,944,900 to 2,257,700. That was an increase of about 16%. By comparison, total market P6+ cume rose by about 8.8%. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3) remained at #4 with its first down book since the MACY’s windows were all decked out (5.3-4.9). ENTERCOM News WINS-A was also at #4 (5.7-4.9).

WSKQ had another large 25-54 increase to remain at #1. WLTW was up to #2 with a down book and trailed the leader by over three shares. WCBS-F stepped up to #3 as it bounced back from a down book. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) held steady at #4 with a slight loss. It was joined in that space by iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1), which advanced from #8 as it ended a three-book slide. A flat WAXQ dipped to #6. MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS stepped down to #7 with a small loss. It was paired with UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WXNY (X96.3), which leapt from #13 with its highest share in over a year. NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO N/T WNYC lost a ton of share as it fell from #2 to #9.

As the old cliché goes, you can’t stop them, you can only hope to contain them. WSKQ was a dominant force 18-34 for the fourth book in a row. It also cracked the double-digit barrier for the sixth straight survey. How dominant was it? (glad you asked). WLTW was off a bit to remain at #2 and WSKQ had more than triple the share of WLTW. Amazing. MEDIACO Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97) repeated at #3 though it was off some. WXNY took three steps upward to #4 as it got back the share it lost last month. WHTZ stepped down to #5 with its eighth straight down book. WCBS-F was up four slots to #6 with its highest share in over a year while WWPR slid to #7 with its smallest share in over a year.

For the fifth book in a row, WSKQ was #1 18-49. It hit double digits for the second straight survey and had more than twice the share of #2 WLTW, which was off a bit. A flat WWPR stepped up to #3 while WHTZ moved up to #4 with a small loss. WCBS-F recovered a sizeable portion of the share it lost last month, returning to the #5 position. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKTU went from #10 to #6 as it ended a two-book slide. WNYC dropped from #3 to a tie at #11.

LOS ANGELES: The Earth Moved

OK, that was much too easy. ENTERCOM Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) returned to the #1 6+ spot that it occupied in MARCH (5.2-5.6). The station was also #1 in cume persons 6+, going from 1,605,700 to 1,891,300 – an increase of 17.8%. By comparison, the market P6+ cume persons had a gain of 5.4%. iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFI-A ended its one-month stay at #1 – and its four-book ratings surge – as it stepped back to #2 (5.5-4.6). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MY FM) took three steps up to #3 as it ended a three-book slide (4.1-4.5). ENTERCOM Rhythmic AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) slipped to #4 (4.5-4.3) while iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST dropped to #5 (4.5-4.2). MERUELO Classic Rock KLOS had its highest share in over a year (3.4-3.9) as it rose to #6. UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) fell four slots to a tie at #9 (4.2-3.3).

KRTH had its best 25-54 book since DECEMBER as it moved to the front of the pack for the first time since NOVEMBER. KBIG leapt five slots to #2 with a healthy increase while SBS Regional Mexican KLAX (97.9 LA RAZA) was up to #3 with a small gain. Five – count ‘em – five stations were in a tussle at #4. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KSCA (LA 101.9) remained in place with a flat book. ENTERCOM Adult Hits KCBS-F (93.1 JACK FM) was up from #6 with a slight increase. KOST stepped down from #3 with a small loss while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (102.7 KISS FM) advanced from a tie at #7 with a small gain. KLVE fell from #1. KLOS just missed joining that group as it went from a tie at #13 to #9 with its best book since SEPTEMBER.

After a two-month hiatus, KISS was back at #1 18-34 with a strong increase. KRTH remained at #2 with a slight gain and was joined by KBIG, which moved up thanks to its highest share in over a year. MERUELO Top 40/R KPWR (POWER 106 FM) slipped to #4 despite a small gain. Not far behind was iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3), which got back most of last month’s big loss as it rose from a tie at #11 to #5. KLOS made the leap o’ the month as it jumped from a tie at #17 to a tie at #7. KLVE was in reverse as it fell from #1 to #9 – which is where it was in MARCH. KCBS-F dropped five places to #10.

KRTH had a strong showing 18-49 as it moved up a slot to #1. KBIG advanced six spaces to #2 as it regained most of last month’s large share loss. KISS was up to #3 and shared the moment with KLAX, which stepped up from a tie at #6. KLVE dropped from first to fifth. KOST slipped three places to #6 and was tied with KCBS-F. KSCA went from a tie at #4 to #8.

CHICAGO: It’s News To Us

Though information-based content continued to pull large shares, it was off from last month. ENTERCOM News WBBM-A remained #1 6+ (8.4-7.0) while NEXSTAR N/T WGN-A repeated at #3 (5.6-5.3). In between was HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (THE DRIVE 97.1), which was flat (6.4-6.4). However, the station was #1 with cume persons P6+ for the first time since OCTOBER. It grew from 884,400 to 980,300 – an increase of 10.8%. That was more than double the total market increase of 5.1%. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) stepped up to #4 (5.0-5.2) and was tied with iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM), which advanced from #9 as it ended a four-book slide (3.7-5.2). HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) remained at #6 (4.4-4.9) while WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ fell to #7 (5.4-4.7).

Two cluster buddies found themselves atop the 25-54 leaderboard. WDRV was up from #2 with a slight gain while WTMX got back all of last month’s lost share as it advanced from #3. Nipping at their collective heels was CUMULUS Classic Hits WLS-F, which took two steps upward to #3 with its best outing since NOVEMBER. Last month’s leader – WBEZ – dropped to #4. UNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUE BUENA 105.1) got back all of last survey’s big loss as it moved from #13 to #5. It was just

ahead of SBS Regional Mexican WLEY (LA LEY 107.9), which slipped to #6 with a modest loss. WLIT had a huge gain, which propelled it from #15 to #7.

For the third time in the last four surveys, WDRV was #1 18-34. This time the station recorded its highest share in over a year. WTMX had its best book since OCTOBER as it moved up three places to #2. CUMULUS Alternative WKQX posted its largest number since DECEMBER as it jumped from a tie at #11 to #3. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI stepped up to #4 with its fourth up book in a row. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) and WLEY dropped down and into a tie at #5. HUBBARD AC WSHE (100.3 SHE) slid to #7.

As we saw with 25-54, WDRV and WTMX were tied at #1 18-49. Last month WBEZ and WLEY were the co-leaders in this demo but they dropped off the pace. WBEZ slipped to #3 while WLEY ended up at #4. It was tied with WLS-F, which moved up from #9. WGCI went from #4 to #7.

SAN FRANCISCO: All News, All The Time

As is usually the case, information programming dominated the 6+ sphere. That remained true this month, as well, though at a somewhat less dominant level. Both KQED INC N/T KQED and ENTERCOM News KCBS-A had been tied at #1. Only KQED remained in place (9.9-8.7) while KCBS-A stepped down to #2 (9.9-8.5). iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) remained the leading music station, posting its largest share in over a year (5.1-5.2). Three stations were jostling for position at #4. BONNEVILLE AC KOIT remained in place (4.0-3.9). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL moved up from #6 (3.5-3.9). CUMULUS Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE) was up from #5 with its fourth up book in a row (3.6-3.9). KOIT was back on top with cume persons P6+ (550,400-716,100). That was an increase of about 30%. The market was up about 7%.

Though it was off a bit, KQED remained #1 25-54. KMEL repeated at #2 with a slight decrease. KSAN was up three slots to #3 with its best performance since SEPTEMBER. KOIT slipped to #4 with a small loss. KISQ advanced five spaces to #5 with its highest score in over a year. KCBS-A and ENTERCOM Hot AC KLLC (ALICE@97.3) had been tied at #4. They dropped to #6 and #9, respectively.

KMEL stood alone atop the 18-34 chart and just edged out KISQ, which zoomed from a tie at #13 to #2 – more than doubling its previous share. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WILD 94.9) had its largest share since SEPTEMBER as it rose from #8 to #3. KOIT was a market co-leader last month but dropped to #4 as it ended a three-book surge. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) was up four slots to #5 with its best showing since AUGUST. KQED slid to #6 and was tied with BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW). KLLC and UNIVISION Regional Mexican KSOL (QUE BUENA 98.9/99.1) had been an item at #4. They dissolved the relationship and dropped to a tie at #8 and #11, respectively.

KQED was off a bit but repeated at #1 18-49. It had a small lead over two stations lurking at #2. KMEL was there last month and had a slight gain while KISQ was up from #6 with a noticeably large share increase. KOIT slipped to #4 with a small loss while KYLD was up six slots to #5 as it regained all of last month’s share loss. SBS Regional Mexican KRZZ (93.3 LA RAZA) slipped to #6 and was joined by KMVQ and KSAN. KSOL ended a four-book surge as it fell from #4 to a tie at #9.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: Keeping It Simple

While things are certainly far from normal, a bit of equilibrium was restored to the 6+ chart as iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) was back at #1 for the first time since DECEMBER (5.3-6.6). The station also continued to lead the way with P6+ cume persons (903,600-1,156,200), an increase of about 28%. By contrast, market cume improved by about 7%. SALEM Christian Contemporary KLTY ended its four-book run at #1 as it stepped down to #2 (6.7-6.0). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5) was up five places to #3 with its highest share since JULY (3.9-5.1). ENTERCOM Classic Hits KLUV stepped up to #4 as it regained most of last month’s rather large share loss (4.1-5.0). SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) slipped to #5 despite an up book (4.3-4.5). CUMULUS Country KSCS slid to #6 (4.7-4.4). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (102.9 NOW) fell to #7 (4.3-3.9) and was tied with CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) (3.7-3.9).

For the thirteenth time in the last fourteen surveys, KHKS was #1 25-54. This time the station posted its largest share in over a year. KKDA repeated at #2 with its best book in over a year yet still trailed the leader by better than a share. KZPS was up for the fourth straight survey as it charged from a tie at #8 to #3. iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE) slipped to #4 with a slight loss. It was tied with KSCS, which moved up from #6 with a small gain. KLTY slipped to #6 with a slight loss while ENTERCOM Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) fell five places to #10 though that is a bit deceiving as it trailed KLTY by a half share.

For the first time since AUGUST, KHKS scored a double-digit 18-34 share. This pushed the station back to #1 and forced last month’s leader back to #2. That was KKDA, which gave up all of last book’s huge increase. KEGL stepped up to #3 with its best outing in over a year. A flat URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT) moved up to #4. Two stations slipped a bit and ended up in a tie at #5. KDMX dropped from #3 as it returned most of last month’s massive increase. KSCS stepped down from a tie at #4 with a modest loss.

The top three positions 18-49 were unchanged from the previous survey. KHKS was again #1 but with its biggest share in over a year. KKDA repeated at #2 and KEGL returned at #3. Both stations had slight increases. KBFB had its best showing since AUGUST as it rose from a tie at #9 to #4. Three stations were in league with each other at #5. KSCS remained in place with a slight increase while UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUE BUENA 94.1) slipped from #4 with a slight decrease. KZPS advanced from #12 with easily its best book in over a year. KLTY dropped to #8 and was tied with KLUV.

That is the story so far. Stay tuned as The Ratings Experts from RESEARCHDIRECTOR, INC. will return shortly with another round of ratings drama. These will include HOUSTON, WASHINGTON, DC, ATLANTA, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON.

