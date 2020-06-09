New Network

Former iHEARTMEDIA VP of Podcast Programming and STITCHER Dir. of Content MATTY STAUDT's JAM STREET MEDIA podcast production and consulting firm is launching its own podcast network with three new shows and a partnership with ACAST for hosting, distribution, and monetization.

The new shows include LOS ANGELES DODGERS pitcher ROSS STRIPLING and COOPER SURLES' "BIG SWING PODCAST" sports interview show; "DEEP DIVE WITH VANESSA MDEE," a talk show hosted by the Tanzanian singer and television personality; and "DEEP COVER: THE REAL DONNIE BRASCO," a true crime series hosted by JOE PISTONE, whose exploits as an undercover FBI agent posing as a mobster formed the basis for the film "DONNIE BRASCO." A fourth show, "APPALACHIAN MYSTERIA," a true crime series focusing on murders and mysteries in APPALACHIA and beginning with the "WVU Co-Ed Murders" in season one, will debut this SUMMER.

“I have spent a career working with talent to create important and long-lasting shows. I want to make shows that break the mold, appeal to a diversity of audiences, and leave people feeling good about themselves. We are an industry that creates companionship and comfort, which is what our network will provide,” said STAUDT. “I’m also looking forward to finding great independent producers who can use our knowledge of production and business to gain the audiences they deserve.”

STAUDT added, “I am so lucky to have found our new Executive Producer, AMANDA ROSENBERG, who will be working on several projects that celebrate women, including 'WAKE UP,' the true story of a woman who lost her memories to amnesia and was shocked about what she learned when they started coming back. We are also working with several documentarians and reporters to bring their stories to podcasting.”

“ACAST is thrilled to be working with JAM STREET MEDIA. MATTY is a veteran in the world of podcasting -- an OG audio guy -- who has the unique ability to spot projects that have potential and make them shine,” said ACAST Content Development Manager REBECCA STEINBERG. “The industry benefits from players like JAM STREET MEDIA, who invest the time and energy into creating quality content with a diverse pool of talent.”

