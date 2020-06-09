Watson, Adam

ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA is promoting SVP of Radio JULIE ADAM to SVP of Television & Radio, as COLETTE WATSON retires from that position after 30 years with the company on JUNE 15th. ADAM has been with ROGERS for 21 years, the last five heading the company's radio and podcasting operations.

"JULIE has an unrelenting drive to be at the forefront of change. She is compassionate yet fierce, has fostered a terrific culture across her team, and leads with an inspiring and collaborative mindset ensuring all ideas and team members are valued," ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA President JORDAN BANKS. "Our TV and Radio teams already work very closely together, and I have no doubt both teams will continue to thrive with JULIE at the helm."

"I am very excited to work with the TV team and I know that our Radio and TV groups will prove to be even stronger together as one," said ADAM. "COLETTE and I have been trusted colleagues and friends for many years, and I couldn’t be more honoured to take the reigns from such an incredible leader."

WATSON, who will continue as President of CABLE PUBLIC AFFAIRS CHANNEL (CPAC), said, "I have seen tremendous change in the telecommunications and media industries these past three decades, and I’m so proud to have been part of the leading transformations by ROGERS. There’s a great team in place, and the friendships I have made here feel more like family."

"COLETTE has been an invaluable member of the ROGERS team and a driving force behind industry change. Over her 30-year career, whether it was in cable, regulatory, or media, she consistently delivered under pressure, championed what’s right, and put the company first," said BANKS. "Faced with industry challenges, she never waivered in her commitment. She thinks big and always finds a way to win."

"COLETTE’s experience, business acumen, and ability to foster relationships with key leaders have always been critical to the company’s success," added ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS Vice Chair PHIL LIND.

