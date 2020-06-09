Scott Holt Is Battling Cancer

Former WITHERS FAMILY TEXAS HOLDINGS, LLC. Alternative KYRK (106-5 THE SHARK)/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX OM/PD SCOTT HOLT is hoping to launch a new radio/digital project soon. In the meantime, the veteran programmer's plan has been halted a bit due to a recent cancer diagnosis and has started a GO FUND ME campaign to help pay for his medical bills.

HOLT explains, "Unfortunately, I was let with no severance and no health insurance available to me. I was so thankful that many of my friends helped me the period of being let go and the time it took to secure unemployment (about five weeks). Not sure how I would have made it through that period without that help.

"I'm working on some new radio/digital projects that I was hoping to launch in the next month. These plans have been halted a bit due to recent cancer diagnosis.

"I've been diagnosed with one stage 3 invasive melanoma, two additional melanomas, and two basil cell carcinomas. With no health insurance, it's going to be a tough challenge to cover the surgery and treatment of these lesions. I have five surgeries scheduled over the next 3-4 weeks.

"All my doctors involved are cautiously optimistic that one invasive melanoma has been caught soon enough that surgery will be the only treatment to halt the spread and hopefully resolve the issue.

"I know so many people have been hurt financially and other wise with the COVID crisis. I would be so appreciate if you're able to donate a few dollars to my campaign. If you're not able, just keep me in your thoughts."

Click here to help SCOTT HOLT with his cancer treatment.

« see more Net News