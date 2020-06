Show

Former ENTERCOM Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS)/KANSAS CITY midday co-host RON "THE SHOW" HUGHLEY has joined sister Sports KILT-A (SPORTSRADIO 610)/HOUSTON as afternoon co-host with CLINT STOERNER.

HUGHLEY co-hosted middays at KCSP with JOSH VERNIER until he exited in NOVEMBER 2019.

