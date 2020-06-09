Sold

GREGORY S. BOJKO is selling his 50% interest in GSB MEDIA, LLC, licensee of Classic Country WICO-F (WOW 99.3 & 101.1)/SNOW HILL, MD and Country WBEY-F (BAY COUNTRY 97.9)/CRISFIELD, MD, to 50% partner A. WRAY FITCH for 60% of the stations' bank account funds (except any Paycheck Protection Program funds) if at least $100,000 is in the account, plus 50% of proceeds from sale or lease of equipment and 50% of the $10,000 deposit for the LMA for WOWZ, and 50% of any amount over $350,000 realized by the company in the event of a sale of the station.



In other filings with the FCC, EDUCATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS OF COLORADO SPRINGS, INC.

is selling K252FI/JANSEN, CO (with a construction permit to become K257EQ/RATON, NM) to PHILLIPS BROADCASTING, INC. for $1. The primary station is Adult Hits KCRT-A (MY 99.3)/TRINIDAD, CO.

ETERNITY RECORDS LLC has applied for a Silent STA for WETX-A/VARDAMAN, MS "due to the COVID-19 pandemic and collapse of the local economy."

And requesting extensions of Silent STAs were MICHIGAN COMMUNITY RADIO (W272DG/PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI, "transmitter became intermittent") and UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL (WCBW-F/EAST ST. LOUIS, IL, lost tower site).

