Bieri (Photo: KRCC)

COLORADO COLLEGE/COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KRCC/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO has promoted Program Manager JEFF BIERI to Station Manager. BIERI joined the station in 1989.

“JEFF has been a key member of the KRCC staff for many years on the radio and behind the scenes,” said CPR Pres. STEWART VANDERWILT. “He knows and loves the community and understands what SOUTHERN COLORADO audiences need and expect from KRCC. We are grateful he will take on this crucial role to maintain KRCC’s unique position in the community together with COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO.”

BIERI added, "I am honored to have the opportunity to continue working with my friends and colleagues at KRCC, and now at COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO. KRCC has been a source of inspiration to me for most of my adult life, and I’m grateful for the partnership that CPR has offered us. The resources and broadcast knowledge of CPR are immense, and I believe the listeners of both KRCC and CPR will benefit greatly through our combined efforts."

« back to Net News