Leigh Parr Malleus

LEIGH PARR MALLEUS has been promoted to VP/Media Marketing at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE, where her duties include overseeing publicity efforts for the CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE, EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE, MCA NASHVILLE and MERCURY NASHVILLE imprints and their respective artist rosters. She has been with the company since 2013.

“LEIGH has been an integral part of the publicity and overall marketing team for the last seven years,” said SVP/Marketing LORI CHRISTIAN. “Her diverse career experience, ability to always look at the big picture and calm presence make her an incredible publicist and a great leader.”

Prior to UMG NASHVILLE, MALLEUS was a publicist with NASHVILLE-based PR firm ESSENTIAL BROADCAST MEDIA. Prior to that, she worked in artist management at MCGHEE ENTERTAINMENT, and previously spent several years with talent agency WME.

