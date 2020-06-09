Weekend Show

iHEARTMEDIA Sports WRNW (97.3 THE GAME)/MILWAUKEE is adding a SATURDAY evening local show, "ON YOUR T’S AND Q’S," for 6-7p (CT). The show is hosted by local hosts GRADY "TREY" CROSBY III and QUINTON "Q" MILLER. THE GAME's weekend schedule is otherwise occupied by FOX SPORTS RADIO programming.

“At THE GAME, we continue to search for distinct local voices that represent our city and their passion for sports,” said PD TIM SCOTT. “After one meeting with TREY and Q, I knew we needed them on our team.”

“We are thrilled that 97.3 THE GAME is giving us a platform to share our many passions,” said MILLER. “Our show discusses sports news and culture as well as community headlines, and we can’t wait to connect and engage with the station’s listeners.”

“I’ve been a fan through the lows of DAVID NOEL and the highs of the GREEK FREAK,” said CROSBY. “I look forward to talking BUCKS, among other things with the WISCONSIN faithful.”

