Twinnie, Ray, Townes & The Cadillac Three

LONDON’s ROYAL ALBERT HALL and NASHVILLE MEETS LONDON will host a livestream concert on SATURDAY, JULY 18th to raise funds for ROYAL ALBERT HALL, which is closed for the first time since World War II, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show, which is part of ROYAL ALBERT HALL's virtual series, "Royal Albert Home," will feature performances by THE CADILLAC THREE, MICHAEL RAY, TENILLE TOWNES and TWINNIE. The event will be hosted by MATT SPRACKLEN, COUNTRY HITS RADIO and MAINLY MUSIC radio presenter and host of the "No Chords But The Truth" podcast. Tune in on YOUTUBE here.

“This series has spotlighted an incredible collection of world class talents working in an extraordinary array of genres," said ROYAL ALBERT HALL Artistic Director LUCY NOBLE. "We’re absolutely delighted to announce the first Country music concert as part of 'Royal Albert Home,' showcasing four fantastic acts who’ll bring a little bit of NASHVILLE into your living room. The lineup illustrates just how exciting and eclectic the world of Country is right now, and we can’t wait to share this show with you."

