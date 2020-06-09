Four Shows Exit

Four podcasts have quit the FANGORIA PODCAST NETWORK after a report in the DAILY BEAST exposed sexual harassment issues at FANGORIA parent company CINESTATE.

The podcasts, including CASUALTY FRIDAY, NIGHTMARE ON FILM STREET, THE MOVIE CRYPT, and POST MORTEM WITH MICK GARRIS, issued a joint statement on TWITTER saying that due to the circumstances, the producers "have decided together that we can no longer continue to operate under the FANGORIA PODCAST NETWORK. Though we appreciate the platform afforded us, and with our love for the FANGORIA brand, we have decided, in solidarity, that we shall be removing our shows from the FANGORIA GROUP forthwith." In addition, the editors of FANGORIA, the magazine revived by TEXAS-based movie studio CINESTATE, and BIRTH.MOVIES.DEATH, the movie website acquired by CINESTATE, issued a letter demanding that CINESTATE take measures to address the sexual harassment claims.

The DAILY BEAST article investigated producer ADAM DONAGHEY, whose behavior led to the allegations of sexual harassment and harassment by DONAGHEY and others on the company's movie sets. CINESTATE chief DALLAS SONNIER responded to the DAILY BEAST story by claiming that the company is "under siege right now" by people with "their own personal vendettas" and that the allegations feel "partisan" because the company is perceived as conservative.

« see more Net News