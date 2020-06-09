Not This Year

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has cancelled its annual NEW YORK convention, with the 2020 NAB SHOW NEW YORK being converted into a digital event this year due to continuing uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic. The video-centric (with some podcasting panels) event, originally scheduled for OCTOBER 21-22, will be instead held online in the manner of the NAB SHOW EXPRESS and will take place sometime in FALL 2020.

NAB EVP/Conventions and Business Operations CHRIS BROWN said in a letter to members that the move was made "(t)aking into account the health and safety of our show community" and indicated that the live event will resume in 2021.

