NAB Cancels 2020 NAB Show New York, Plans Online Version
June 9, 2020 at 12:36 PM (PT)
The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has cancelled its annual NEW YORK convention, with the 2020 NAB SHOW NEW YORK being converted into a digital event this year due to continuing uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic. The video-centric (with some podcasting panels) event, originally scheduled for OCTOBER 21-22, will be instead held online in the manner of the NAB SHOW EXPRESS and will take place sometime in FALL 2020.
NAB EVP/Conventions and Business Operations CHRIS BROWN said in a letter to members that the move was made "(t)aking into account the health and safety of our show community" and indicated that the live event will resume in 2021.
