Drew Green

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and new imprint VILLA 40 have signed artist DREW GREEN in a joint-venture record deal. GREEN is a MCMINNVILLE, TN native who worked as the house band singer for NASHVILLE's TOOTSIES' ORCHID LOUNGE, and has a publishing agreement with BRETT JAMES' CORNMAN MUSIC, a co-venture with WARNER/CHAPPELL NASHVILLE. JAMES is also GREEN’s manager.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better team,” said GREEN. “It’s been a long journey, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Over my five years songwriting, I realized it’s all about hard work, and I’m so excited to be surrounded by a group that believes that and believes in me.” GREEN's debut track, “Little More Be Alright,” will be available at all streaming platforms and digital retailers this FRIDAY, JUNE 12th.

