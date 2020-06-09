Exclusive Analysis From Research Director, Inc.

Moving boldly forward into the past, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., in conjunction with the lords of the algorithms from XTRENDS, have returned with gusto to offer another peek inside the MAY survey. This one ran from 4/23 through 5/20. It appears that we have seen listening levels bottom out – for the most part – and begin to take the path back to normalcy. This is truly a marathon and not a sprint and, frankly, we cannot think of any other clichés at this time. Let us begin …

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: The Eagle Has Landed

We have been waiting a long time to write that headline. But, to be more accurate, COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (EAGLE 106.9/107.5) actually landed on top of UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUE BUENA 102.9). KLTN was #1 6+ for the third straight survey (8.4-7.0) but a gliding KGLK managed to tie the station (7.0-7.0). URBAN ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1) stepped up to #3 with its best book since DECEMBER (6.2-6.5). iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) moved up to #4 as it bounced back from a down book (5.5-6.2). The station also remained #1 in P6+ cume persons (1,066,200-1,346,500) an increase of about 26.3%. The market saw cume growth of about 6.4%. iHEARTMEDIA N/T KRTH-A slipped to #5 (6.3-6.0) while ENTERCOM Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) moved up to #6 as it regained a good portion of last month’s share loss (4.5-5.2).

For the fifth book in a row, KLTN was #1 25-54 though the station suffered a noticeable loss of share this time. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ) was off a bit but remained at #2. However, it was forced to share with KGLK, which took one step upward with a slight increase. KKHH repeated at #4 as it rebounded from a down book. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) inched up to #5 with its best showing since SEPTEMBER. ENTERCOM Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101FM) slipped to #6 with a modest loss and was tied with KODA, which moved up from #8.

This was the third straight survey that found KBXX at #1 18-34. However, this was the first time the station stood alone in that space. Its partner from last book – KLTN – dropped to #5. KTBZ moved up to #2 with its highest share in over a year and was less than a half share off the lead. UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KAMA (LATINO MIX 104.9/93.3) and iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT) had been tied at #5. However, both stations were up, which left them at #3 and #4, respectively. KLOL slipped to #6 with its first down book since DECEMBER.

KLTN extended its 18-49 winning streak to five surveys. However, the station took a rather large share hit while #2 KTBZ did the same. The two stations were separated by a very thin margin. KBXX repeated at #3 with its third up book in a row. KKHH advanced two spaces to #4 as it – again – bounced back from a down book. A flat KGLK was again the #5 station while KLOL slipped to #6 with its lowest share since JANUARY.

WASHINGTON, DC: There’s Something Happenin’ Here

And what it is, is crystal clear. News and information programming again dominated the 6+ sphere. For the second straight survey, CUMULUS Talk WMAL was #1 though it could not duplicate last month’s double-digit extravaganza (10.0-9.3). HUBBARD News WTOP moved up to #2 (7.7-8.0). It was also the

leading 6+ cume station (642,100-654,900) – an increase of about 2%. The entire market saw 6+ cume rise by about 2.7%. AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU stepped down to #3 (8.4-7.4). If you add them up – and we did – about a quarter of all 6+ listening went to these three stations. The leading music station was again URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3/92.7) at #4 (7.0-7.0). Repeating at #5 was GWET Classical WETA (6.3-6.3). Not far behind at #6 again was HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR (5.9-6.1).

Though its share was down, WTOP led the way 25-54 for the second straight survey. It was just ahead of iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH, which remained at #2 with a slight decrease. WMMJ was up a spot to #3 as it ended a three-book slide. WHUR was up for the third book in a row as it stepped up to #4. WAMU slipped to #5 with its lowest share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101) repeated at #6 with a slight increase. It was joined by ENTERCOM Top 40/R WPGC, which rose from #10 with its highest mark in over a year.

URBAN ONE Urban WKYS topped the 18-34 chart for the second straight survey and posted its best number in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5) bounced back strongly from a down book to move back up to #2 and was within a share of the lead. WPGC stepped down to #3 despite a small increase. WAMU stood alone at #4 with its highest total since DECEMBER. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBIG (BIG 100) dropped to #5 as it returned all of last month’s, ahem, big increase. It was tied with a flat WASH, which stepped down from a tie at #4. WTOP fell five places to #9 with its lowest total since DECEMBER.

Last month WKYS and WWDC were tied at #2 18-49. Both stations had up books but WKYS held the upper hand as it moved up to #1. WWDC remained in place and was joined by WAMU, which ended a three-book run in the top spot. WMMJ repeated at #4 with a small increase and was paired with WPGC, which advanced from #8 with its highest share in over a year. WIHT rose four slots to #6 as it regained all of last month’s large share loss. WTOP, ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS, and WMAL had been tied at #4. They all shed share and ended up at #7, #8, and #12, respectively.

ATLANTA: A Cox Block

Of the six stations crammed into the top five positions 6+, four of them were from the same cluster. Leading off, as usual, was COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A. Though the station was down from last month (13.9-11.1), it was in double digits for the fifth book in a row. COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1 FM) repeated at #2 with a down book but still strong share (9.3-8.4). COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) was again the #3 station but with its highest share in over a year (7.4-8.0). The station also climbed to #1 with P6+ cume persons (604,000-715,700) – a gain of about 18.5%. The market as a whole saw about an 8.3% cume increase. ENTERCOM Urban WVEE (V-103) remained at #4 but with its highest score in over a year (6.0-6.9). URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5) was at #5 again (4.8-4.7), but it had company. COX MEDIA AC WSB-F (B98.5) bounced back from a down book (3.3-4.7) to move up from a tie at #8.

WVEE continued unimpeded to the #1 25-54 ranking as it landed in double-digit territory. WSRV was up to #2 with its fifth up book in a row but was still about two shares behind the leader. WALR slipped back to #3 as it lost a chunk of last month’s massively huge increase. WSB-A repeated at #4 but with a rather large share loss. WAMJ moved up to tie just by being flat. Last month WSB-F took a huge hit that saw the station drop from #5 to #13. The station got much of that back this month as it climbed up to #7.

For the second straight survey, WVEE was in double digits 18-34 as the station continued to dominate the competition. URBAN ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9) moved up to #2 with its highest share since NOVEMBER but still remained almost six shares off the pace. Someone forgot to tell ENTERCOM Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME) that there were no sports. Perhaps everyone was talking Korean baseball and that was why the station moved up to #3 with a slight increase. WALR slipped back and into a tie at #4 with WAMJ, which moved up a notch. WSRV stepped down to #6 with a slight loss.

Could WVEE be any hotter? The station was #1 18-49 and reached double digits for the second book in a row. WSRV moved up to #2 with a slight increase but remained about five shares off the lead. WSB-A stepped back to #3 as it ended a robust four-book surge. WAMJ moved up to #4 with a small loss while WALR slid to #5 as it returned most of last month’s huge increase. WHTA repeated at #6 with a small increase while WSB-F got back some of last month’s massive loss to move up four places to #7.

PHILADELPHIA: Let’s Play Two

For the second book in a row, iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS was #1 6+. Though the station was off from last month, it still posted a rather large share (9.2-8.9). BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK narrowed the gap a bit as it stood alone at #2 with its highest total in over a year (7.3-8.0). For the second straight survey, the station was #1 with P6+ cume persons (585,700-733,300) – an increase of 25.2%. The overall market was up 5.9%. BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR moved up to #3, also with its best outing in over a year (6.8-7.3). ENTERCOM Sports WIP-F continued to be a sounding board for disgruntled (pick your local team) fans as the station stepped up to #4 (5.6-5.9). ENTERCOM News KYW-A came down from its virus-induced high (7.3-5.8) as it slipped to #5. ENTERCOM Classic Hits WOGL was up to #6 with its best performance since NOVEMBER (4.7-5.2).

WMMR continued to toy with the rest of the 25-54 market. The station was in double digits for the fourth book in a row and finished first for the fifth straight time. Its older and grayer cluster bro – WMGK – moved up to #2 with its best book in over a year but remained about two shares behind. WDAS slipped to #3 with a slight decrease while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99) was up to #4 with its highest mark in over a year. A flat WIP-F moved up two slots to #5 while BEASLEY Country WXTU slipped to #6 with a small loss. WHYY INC. N/T WHYY was a victim of the smaller hunger for information as it dropped from #4 to #7.

Though WXTU lost all of its 18-34 gain from last month, the station still captured the demo for the third book in a row. WUSL moved up to #2 and within a half share of the lead with a solid increase. WMMR remained at #3 with a slight gain while WMGK was up three places to #4 as it rebounded from a down book. During this book, iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5) was known as RADIO 104.5 and that station moved up to #5 despite a slight loss of share. URBAN ONE Urban Oldies WRNB (OLD SCHOOL 100.3) was up five slots to a tie at #6 with a massive increase. The station has nearly doubled its share over the last two books. WHYY fell from #2 to #8 and was tied with WDAS.

WMMR saw its double-digit 18-49 share streak end at two but the station remained #1 for the fifth straight survey. WUSL moved up a couple of places to #2 with its highest share since SEPTEMBER. WMGK repeated at #3 with its fifth up book in a row. WDAS dropped back to #4 with a slight decrease. WXTU was again the #5 station with a small loss.

BOSTON: The X Factor

For the second book in a row, the top two stations 6+ shared a common letter. The race for #1 was X-tremely tight as iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX was again #1 (7.5-7.6) while its cluster buddy iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) remained at #2 (7.3-7.5). It was also the #1 6+ cume station for the third straight survey (583,200-672,900) – an increase of 15.4%. The entire market saw its 6+ cume rise by 4.6%. BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR repeated at #3 but with its lowest share in over a year (6.6-6.1). iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A was again the #4 station (6.3-5.9). Joining the top-five club was BEASLEY Country WKLB, which advanced from #9 with its largest number in over a year (3.9-5.6). ENTERCOM AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7) was stable at #6 (4.9-4.9) while iHEARTMEDIA Talk WRKO-A slipped to #7 (5.3-4.8).

It has been a while since WXKS was #1 25-54. September, to be exact. The station was perched on top of the leaderboard after posting its biggest number in over a year. This ended the two-book winning streak for BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) as it slipped to #2 with a slight loss. The stations were separated by the slimmest of measurable margins. WROR stepped down to #3 with a noticeable loss of share while WZLX remained at #4 with its highest score in exactly a year. BEASLEY Classic Rock WBOS (BOSTON’S ROCK 92.9) was up to #5 as it ended a three-book slide. WKLB jumped from a tie at #11 to #6 while WMJX dropped to #7 with its smallest share in over a year.

The 18-34 demo was full of drama. WKLB rocketed to #1 with a massive share increase. WBZ-F had a massive share decrease as it slipped to #2. The stations were separated by about a half share. Both WBOS and WZLX had down books and ended up in a tie at #3. WXKS repeated at #5 as it regained about half of last month’s large share loss. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) slipped to #6 with its lowest mark since DECEMBER. It was partnered with WGBH FOUNDATION N/T WGBH, which rose from a tie at #10 with easily its largest share in over a year.

A flat WBZ-F repeated at #1 18-49. However, it had company as WXKS moved up and into a tie thanks to a small increase. WZLX had a solid gain to move up to #3 while WBOS had an almost equally solid decline as it stepped down to #4. WKLB was up five places to #5 with – again – its best book in over a year. WROR slipped to #6 with a small loss.

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. and our partners in data from XTRENDS will take a break to figure out our next move. We are almost certain it will have something to do with MIAMI, SEATTLE, DETROIT, PHOENIX, and MINNEAPOLIS.

