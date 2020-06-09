WCXS

FIORINI BROADCASTING News-Talk WFLN-A-W283DB (NEWSRADIO 1480)/ARCADIA-PORT CHARLOTTE, FL has flipped to Classic Country as WCXS (CLASSIC COUNTRY 104.5), using the slogan “Bangin’ The Twang.” The station is positioned as “HANK to GARTH, and everything in between.”

The lineup includes MARK ANDERSON in mornings, TIM HOWARD noon-6p (ET), and PHILBILLY 6p-midnight.

The station’s web site is here, and its FACEBOOK page is here.

« see more Net News