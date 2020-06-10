-
Research Director Inc., Exclusive May PPM Analysis For Miami, Seattle, Detroit, Phoenix, Minneapolis
The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., along with the math mavens from XTRENDS, have been up to our elbows in the MAY data. To borrow a quote from THE POSTMAN: “Stuff’s getting better.” While we are a long way from seeing radio listening getting back to where it was pre-pandemic, there are some positive changes to be found. This is our third, and final, installment of this here missive for this here survey. We review a time period that began on 4/23 and concluded on 5/20. Here’s what we saw:
Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood: Some Like It Hot
Things were heating up for COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105 FM). The station had its best 6+ share in over a year (6.6-7.5) as it cruised to a first-place finish. COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) stepped up to #2 (6.4-6.5). For the second straight survey, WFEZ was #1 in 6+ cume (536,100-624,000) – a gain of 16.4%. The market saw a 5.2% increase. UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) returned all of last month’s increase (7.1-6.2). This pushed the station down to #3 where it was tied with SBS Spanish Contemporary WCMQ (Z92.3), which was up for the fifth book in a row (5.8-6.2). COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) moved up to #5 with its third straight up survey (4.6-4.9). ENTERCOM AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) remained at #6 (4.9-4.8) while ENTERCOM Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH) slid to #7 (5.2-4.2).
There was a lot of drama 25-54 as stations were making some bold moves. WCMQ had its highest share in over a year to advance from #4 to #1. WEDR was up three slots to #2 as it, too, had its best outing in over a year. WHQT took three steps upward to #3 with a solid gain while WLYF slipped to #4 with a slight loss. WFEZ leapt from a tie at #8 to #5, ending a three-book slide. WAMR dropped to #6 with its smallest share in over a year. WMXJ ended a two-book run at #1 and fell to #8 with its lowest total since AUGUST.
For the sixth book in a row, WEDR was #1 18-34 as it posted its largest share in over a year. WHQT also had a strong showing as it wrested control of the #2 position but was a full two shares off the lead. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) bounced back nicely from a down book but still had to step back to #3. A flat WCMQ repeated at #4 while WFEZ launched itself from a tie at #13 to #5 as it, too, rebounded from a devastating loss. ENTERCOM Top 40/R WPOW (POWER 96) advanced five spaces to #6 as it regained all of last month’s loss. It was tied with WLYF. iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Contemporary WZTU (TU 94.9 FM) dropped to a tie at #10 with its least productive outing in over a year.
WCMQ received a huge 18-49 share infusion, which drove the station from #5 to #1. It just edged out WEDR, which slipped to #2 despite a small gain. WHQT stepped up to #3 with its best book in over a year. WMIB took two steps up to #4 with a solid gain while WLYF slid to #5 with a small loss. WFEZ moved up three places to #6 as it got back some of last month’s huge loss. WAMR fell from #2 to #7.
Seattle-Tacoma: You Talkin’ To Me?
For the third book in a row, BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO-F was the #1 station 6+ (6.9-7.2). This is not terribly surprising given what has been happening in the market over the last three months. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK repeated at #2 with its best outing since JULY (6.1-6.6). HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOVIN 92.5) remained at #3 (5.8-6.2). It was also the #1 station in 6+ cume for the fifth straight survey (528,900-626,500) – a gain of 18.5%. The market was up 4.9%. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR-F (95.7 THE JET) stood alone at #4 (5.4-5.1). Its former partner in that space – UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW – slipped to #5 with its smallest share since SEPTEMBER (5.4-4.6). It was forced to share with ENTERCOM Active Rock KISW, which moved up from #10 as it got back all of last month’s lost share (4.1-4.6).
KQMV repeated at #1 25-54 with its highest share since the bells were ringing that sad, sad news. KISW moved up to #2 with a slight increase. KUOW slipped to #3 with its lowest total since OCTOBER and was tied with a flat ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END), which stepped up from #4. KIRO-F was also flat but still advanced from #8 to #5. HUBBARD Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL) returned all of last month’s big increase and fell to #8 where it was tied with KJR-F.
Last month KQMV saw its 18-34 winning streak end at ten. The station rebounded from a down book as it moved back to #1. KISW gave back most of last month’s massive increase and stepped down to #2. The two stations were less than half a share apart. A flat KNDD stepped up to #3 while CLASSIC RADIO INC. Classical KING remained at #4 with a small loss. A flat KJR-F was up four slots to #5 where it was paired with HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9), which stepped up despite a down book. KZOK fell five places to a tie at #7 as it surrendered most of last month’s huge increase.
After two straight second-place finishes 18-49, KQMV had its largest share since NOVEMBER as it clawed its way back to #1. KISW was flat as it stepped down to #2. KNDD moved up to #3 with its best performance since SEPTEMBER. iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KJAQ (96.5 JACK FM) slipped to #4 with a small loss. KRWM was up five places to #5 as it ended a four-book slide. KJR-F fell to #6 as it ended a four-book surge.
Detroit: The Right Mix
Last month iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) and ENTERCOM News WWJ-A were the 6+ co-leaders. This time, WMXD stayed on top (6.4-6.1) while WWJ-A stepped down to #2 (6.4-5.7). BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX remained at #3 (5.2-5.4) while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) stepped up to #4 (4.6-4.9). iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB slipped to #5 (4.9-4.7) while two stations moved up and into a tie at #6. BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF took two steps forward (4.3-4.4) as ENTERCOM Country WYCD leapt from #12 with its highest mark since JANUARY (3.7-4.4). CUMULUS Talk WJR-A dropped to a tie at #9 as it ended a four-book surge (4.8-4.1). The leading 6+ cume station was, as usual, iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC (527,900-673,100) (3.8-4.2), ranking #8. Its 27.5% increase well outpaced the market, which was up 8.6%.
It has been said that RIF Rocks and that was true 25-54 as the station moved back to #1 with its best book since DECEMBER. WJLB had its first down book since that very same month as it stepped down to #2. WCSX remained at #3 with a slight decrease while BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) was up to #4 with a slight increase. A flat WKQI stood alone at #5 while iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WLLZ slipped to #6. It was tied with WMXD. Keep an eye on CUMULUS Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1). In FEBRUARY the station was tied at #18 but has been on a roll. It was up to #9 this month with its highest share in over a year.
The 18-34 arena was all about partnerships. WJLB was down while WKQI was up and the result was that both could claim to be #1. The country competition was all knotted up as WYCD and WDRQ moved up to tie at #3. WGPR INC. Urban WGPR (HOT 107.5) remained at #5 with a small loss and was joined by CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD, which advanced from a tie at #10 as it bounced back from a devastating down book. WMXD fell from #3 to #7 as it returned most of last month’s huge gain. Of course it was in a tie as it shared spaces with WMGC and WRIF.
Though WJLB came down from last month’s share high, the station remained #1 18-49. WRIF narrowed the gap as it repeated at #2 with a small increase. WKQI was #3 again, also with a small gain. A flat WMGC stepped up to #4 while three stations were “in a meeting” at #5. WMXD slipped from #4 as WCSX moved up from #6. WYCD took two steps upward with its third straight up book.
Phoenix: Easy Going
As a general observation, we have seen the pandemic have a more dramatic effect on the fortunes of AC stations. However, that has not been the case for iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ). Though the station had its lowest 6+ share since SEPTEMBER (7.3-6.8), it remained #1. It also stayed on top of the 6+ cume rankings (637,500-706,300) – a gain of 10.8%. The market grew by 3.8%. HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX moved up to #2 with its best outing since OCTOBER (5.8-6.4). iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) climbed to #3 (5.4-5.5) while ENTERCOM Classic Hits KOOL (94.5 KOOL FM) slipped to #4 with its smallest share since JUNE (6.3-5.4). iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX had its best book since SEPTEMBER (4.8-4.9) as it moved up two slots to #5. iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFYI-A has been on a roll since FEBRUARY. At that point it was tied at #14. This time it moved up to #6 (4.7-4.8). ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5) slipped to #7 as it returned most of last month’s big increase (5.5-4.6). It was joined by BONNEVILLE Talk KTAR-F, which fell from #3 (6.1-4.6).
KSLX moved up to #1 25-54 for the first time since SEPTEMBER with its highest score in over a year. KNIX remained at #2 with a small loss. KLNZ dropped from first to third and was tied with HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD. These four stations were within about a half share of each other. A flat KESZ stepped up to #5 while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS FM) rose three places to #6 as it ended a two-book slide. KOOL fell to #8 with its lowest share since the cacti were all decorated up.
Back in the halcyon days of holiday tunes, KLNZ was tied at #16 18-34. The station has been up in every survey since and topped out at #1 this book. During that run, KLNZ has quadrupled its share! KNIX could not duplicate last month’s double-digit feat as it stepped back to a very solid #2. KZZP was up to #3 with its best performance since FEBRUARY while KUPD stepped down to #4 as it returned all of last month’s big increase. ENTERCOM Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) slipped to #5 with a small loss. KESZ dropped to #9 with its smallest share since SEPTEMBER.
KLNZ ended a robust four-book 18-49 surge but managed to remain in first place for the third straight survey. KUPD stepped up to #2 with a small gain. KNIX stepped back to #3 with a modest loss and was tied with KSLX, which advanced from a tie at #7. KESZ stepped down to #5 and was paired with KYOT, which turned it up from #11. A flat KZZP slipped to #7.
Minneapolis-St.Paul: Flat Is Good
At least it was for HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) as the station moved up to #1 6+ (7.4-7.4). After two first-place finishes in a row, MPR N/T KNOW slipped to #2 (8.2-6.6). It was paired with CUMULUS Classic Rock KQRS, which stepped up from #3 (7.1-6.6). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) bounced back from a down book (5.4-6.4) to move up four slots to #4. It also continued to lead the market in 6+ cume (516,800-645,000) – an increase of 24.8%. The entire market rose by 5.7%. CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) and iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (K-FAN) had been tied at #6. They both went 5.5-5.9 and moved up in unison to #5. ENTERCOM Talk WCCO-A slipped to #7 (5.6-5.6) while UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST.PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS slipped to #8 (6.4-5.4).
KXXR had its best 25-54 book since AUGUST to repeat at #1. KFXN moved back to #2 as it got back all of last month’s lost share but was more than a share behind the leader. ENTERCOM Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) stood alone at #3. It was a flat JACK (doh!). KSTP ended a two-book slide as it moved up to #4 while KQQL had its best Frosty-free share since AUGUST while stepping up to #5. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB moved up to #6 as it ended a three-book slide. MPR AAA KCMP was up four slots to #7 with its largest share in over a year. KTIS fell from #2 to a tie at #9.
KXXR had double digits 18-34 for the second straight survey, posted its largest share since AUGUST and, naturally, won the demo in a rout. KCMP solidified its hold on #2 and was this close to joining the double-digit club. KSTP stepped down to #3 with its lowest mark in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) was up to #4 with its best book in over a year while KDWB rose to #5 as it bounced back from a down book. KFXN got back most of last month’s big share loss and moved up four places to #6. KZJK slid to a tie at #7 with its smallest share since NOVEMBER. KNOW fell from #5 to #10.
For the fourth straight survey, KXXR was #1 18-49. The station just missed hitting double digits. KFXN ended a three-book slide as it moved from #7 to #2 but was over two shares off the lead. KQQL was up for the fourth book in a row as it moved up to #3. KZJK slipped to #4 with a slight loss while KCMP advanced three spaces to #5 with a rather large increase. KNOW fell from #2 to #8 while KTIS dropped from #4 to a tie at #9.
