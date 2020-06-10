Sold

RADIO TRENT, LLC is selling KGDL/TRENT, TX to CALVARY CHAPEL OF TWIN FALLS, INC. for $45,000 plus $40,000 for real property.

In other filings with the FCC, SHELBY BROADCAST ASSOCIATES, LLC is selling W252BE/TARRANT, AL to RIVERA COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $184,000. The primary station is Regional Mexican WAYE-A (LA JEFA 98.3 FM)/BIRMINGHAM. The permit for W252BE has been challenged by MARBLE CITY MEDIA, licensee of WFXO/STEWARTVILLE, AL, and a license to cover for the translator was rescinded in 2019.

SAINT MARYS UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA is donating KSMR and K232CZ/WINONA, MN to REAL PRESENCE RADIO.

CUMULUS' RADIO LICENSE HOLDING CBC, LLC has applied for an STA to operate WHLD-A/NIAGARA FALLS, NY with reduced power non-directionally due to a damaged tuning box.

DICKENSON COUNTY BROADCASTING CORP. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WDIC/CLINCHCO, VA after a lightning strike.

And SINCLAIR BROADCASTING GROUP's CHESAPEAKE TELEVISION LICENSEE, LLC has closed on its 2017 purchase of News KOMO-F/OAKVILLE-SEATTLE, WA, translator K249DX/REDMOND, WA, and booster KOMO-FM1/TUKWILA, WA, from SOUTH SOUND BROADCASTING, LLC under an option transferred from previous LMA holder FISHER BROADCASTING-SEATTLE RADIO LLC for $6.75 million. FISHER, and then SINCLAIR, has operated the stations as a simulcast of News KOMO-A/SEATTLE since 2009 (with an amended and restated version in 2012).

