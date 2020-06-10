Charity Drive

CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO has raised over $100,000 in a GOFUNDME campaign for local nonprofit GIVING IN MOTION. The campaign, held JUNE 1st through 5th, raised funds to provide over 6,500 family meals, 1,300 bags of school supplies, and household essentials to needy BAY AREA families, to be delivered to recipients in SAN FRANCISCO, SAN JOSE, OAKLAND, and WALNUT CREEK.

PD JEREMIAH CROWE said, “The KNBR family is proud to raise these funds and assist ongoing recovery efforts here within the BAY AREA community. During these challenging times, we are grateful to every KNBR listener who stepped up to the plate and helped our neighbors in need. The KNBR staff looks forward to delivering thousands of meals at locations across NORTHERN CALIFORNIA in conjunction with our good friends at GIVING IN MOTION.”

GIVING IN MOTION Co-Founder PAT WILLIAMS added, “We are happy to announce that we have reached our stated goal of $100,000. We want to thank KNBR for partnering with GIVING IN MOTION to unite the BAY AREA in providing 6,500 meals and 1,300 bags of essential items for families in the BAY AREA affected by COVID-19. Thank you, KNBR.”

« see more Net News