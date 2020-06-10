Hosting Forum

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP Rhythmic AC KUMU/HONOLULU is hosting a live on-air forum discussing systemic racism, inequality, and hate violence claiming Black lives. "Hawaii Matters: Black Lives Matter" will air on KUMU SUNDAY (6/14 ) from 6-8p (HST).

KUMU has assembled a panel of local leaders for this discussion: HONOLULU PD Chief SUSAN BALLARD; HONOLULU-HAWAII NAACP Pres. ALPHONSO BRAGGS; POPOLO PROJECT Exec. Dir. DR. AKIEMI GLENN; and UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII-MANOA Political Science Professor NOELANI GOODYEAR-KA'ÅPUA.

HONOLULU-HAWAII NAACP Pres. ALPHONSO BRAGGS commented, "I’m really looking forward to engaging leaders of this community as we contemplate the way forward and directly address a process to reform our local law enforcement."

The objective of the forum is to offer insight and guidance on how HAWAII can move forward in its efforts to be more inclusive and equitable. The forum will be hosted by 94.7 KUMU’s morning team, DEVON NEKOBA and ESME INFANTE.

