Nan Jin

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GREATER CHINA, a division of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG), taps NAN JIN as Head of Communications.

Chairman/CEO SUNNY CHANG said, “I am delighted to welcome NAN to UMG’s Greater CHINA team. NAN’s extensive experience in the [CHINA] media sector provides valuable support for the successful execution of our strategic business goals. Those include the development of new market opportunities, such as innovative partnerships that would benefit our artists and partners both by deepening our services to current audiences and expanding our reach to new audiences, across CHINA and around the world."

« see more Net News