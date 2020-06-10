Anthony Martini

ROYALTY EXCHANGE, the online marketplace for music royalties and IP, has named ANTHONY MARTINI as a partner.

MARTINI will leverage his experience, relationships, and expertise to introduce ROYALTY EXCHNGE''s toolkit of artist financing options to music creators and rights holders. His insights will also help evolve all current and future product offerings to better meet the demands of customers.

MARTINI is an industry veteran with over 15 years of experience spanning various sectors of the music business. His career began working with extreme metal acts like LAMB OF GOD, BEHEMOTH and TERROR. He then joined CRUSH MANAGEMENT, whose roster of SIA, FALL OUT BOY and TRAIN were pop hitmakers. MARTINI then launched his own management company, THE CMSN, where he discovered a then-unknown rapper named TYGA and developed him into an international superstar.

He later joined JINGLE PUNKS as a partner, assisting the company’s growth as one of the world's largest music licensing platforms, and with its ultimate acquisition by OLE MEDIA.

As the founder of the independent record label COMMISSION, MARTINI has displayed a knack for achieving commercial success with non-traditional artists. He's signed artists like LIL DICKY, MADEINTYO, and IDK, generating billions of streams and chart-topping singles.

Added MARTINI, "I'm always interested in disruptive platforms, and ROYALTY EXCHANGE is disrupting the status quo in a way that's empowering to all artists. They help increase the value of creative works through a transparent market. Whether you're signed, unsigned, famous, or unknown; artists can set their terms, get matched with investors, and get paid the value they deserve... without giving up any rights to their work! It's a game-changing concept for our industry, and I love it."

Said ROYALTY EXCHANGE CEO MATTHEW SMITH, "I was impressed with ANTHONY the moment I met him. It's rare to meet someone with his mix of artistic achievement and entrepreneurial success. It's the perfect combination for a company like ours, and I know his addition to the team is going to benefit many artists in the very near future."

« see more Net News