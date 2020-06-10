News Changes

ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KXL (FM NEWS 101)/PORTLAND has made some changes to its news team.

Among the changes, morning and afternoon news and traffic reporter BRETT RECKAMP has been named co-anchor of "PORTLAND'S MORNING NEWS" alongside former iHEARTMEDIA PACIFIC Regional ND and KCBS-A-KFRC/SAN FRANCISCO and WBBM-A-WCFS and WGN-A/CHICAGO anchor VERONICA CARTER; Assistant ND JIM FERRETTI has been promoted to ND; and part-timer JEREMY SCOTT has been named full-time morning and afternoon Traffic Reporter.

“It's awesome to have such a strong staff and be able to promote from within,” said ALPHA MEDIA/PORTLAND Spoken Word Content Director BRUCE COLLINS. “With the addition of VERONICA CARTER and the promotion of key personnel, it puts KXL in an extremely strong position.”

