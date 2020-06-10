Spreaker Integration

VOXNEST's SPREAKER has announced integration with South Asian streaming platform JIOSAAVN, allowing SPREAKER podcasters access to JIOSAAVN's listener base of over 104 million. In MAY, JIOSAAVN cut a similar deal with ACAST (NET NEWS 5/5).

"The momentum for podcasting is building quickly in INDIA, and this strategic partnership helps us make global content easily available to Indian audiences," said JIOSAAVN Podcast Partnerships Lead ISHANI DASGUPTA. "Podcasts are powerful and rapidly gaining traction in the Indian market, and by joining forces with SPREAKER, we're creating a global exchange that could help with the flow of new thought, ideas and information from different cultural communities."

"We're thrilled for what a partnership with JIOSAAVN means," said VOXNEST Head of Marketing TONIA MAFFEO. "They've been leading the charge of educating Indian listeners about podcasting, and we're happy to be a part of building on that conversation by bringing even more valuable podcast content to the table."

« see more Net News