Repealed

The NEW YORK STATE SENATE and ASSEMBLY passed the repeal of section 50-A, NEW YORK’s CIVIL RIGHTS law that hid records of police misconduct and abuse from the public.

The leaders of THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC, ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE, BLACK MUSIC COALITION (U.S.), FUTURE OF MUSIC COALITION, MUSIC ARTISTS COALITION, THE RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA, and THE SONGWRITERS OF NORTH AMERICA issued a collective statement.

“On MONDAY, after an extraordinary outpouring of support, the united music community publicly released a letter calling for passage of the long-running campaign to repeal section 50-A.

“We applaud the state SENATE and STATE ASSEMBLY leaders and the broader civil rights community who have been working for years to pass this-much needed reform. Section 50-A is part of the infrastructure of secrecy that undermines reform of the police and justice for victims in NEW YORK.

"The music community is honored to support their brave work that has set the stage for the current moment of reform. We look forward to the governor signing this vital legislation into law this week.”

The music community including artists, managers, major and independent record companies, songwriters, and publishers had signed an open letter asking that the statute be repealed. (NET NEWS 6/8)

