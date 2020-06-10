Kelly Striewski

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION has hired KELLY STRIEWSKI as SVP/Marketing & Strategic Partnerships, effective in AUGUST. STRIEWSKI will oversee CMA’s marketing, communications, market research, creative, digital and strategic partnerships departments. She will also serve as a member of CMA’s executive leadership team, working closely with the CMA Board of Directors and CMA’s network television partner, ABC TELEVISION NETWORK.

STRIEWSKI joins CMA from DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS in LOS ANGELES, where she oversaw marketing and consumer efforts for shows including the “ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Awards,” “AMERICAN Music Awards,” “BILLBOARD Music Awards,” “Golden Globe Awards,” “DICK CLARK’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with RYAN SEACREST” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” among others.

She succeeds former Chief Marketing Officer DAMON WHITESIDE, who joined the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC as CEO in JANUARY (NET NEWS 12/9/19).

“We are thrilled to welcome KELLY to our executive team at CMA,” said CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “She is a highly-accomplished entertainment veteran with a wealth of knowledge in both music and television. KELLY’s experience and expertise in marketing, communications and partnerships, as well as artist and industry relations, will be critical to CMA’s continued strategic growth.”

“I am honored to join CMA and to fully immerse myself into the NASHVILLE community,” said STRIEWSKI. “It will be a privilege to work under the leadership of the organization’s highly-regarded CEO, SARAH TRAHERN, and the exceptional CMA Board of Directors. I look forward to utilizing my marketing and television expertise to develop unique and innovative strategies that drive continued growth for Country music.”

