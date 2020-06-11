Launching Friday, June 12th With 2017 Metallica Set From Columbus, OH

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS is announcing a new online content series "Offstage with DWP" featuring never before seen festival performances from the DWP vault, one-on-one band interviews, exclusive acoustic performances, lifestyle segments and more.

"Offstage with DWP" will kick off this FRIDAY, JUNE 12th with a full headline set from METALLICA’s sold out performance at MAPFRE STADIUM in COLUMBUS, OH in MAY 2017.

In the coming weeks content will also include selected songs from the FOO FIGHTERS’ headline set at SONIC TEMPLE 2019, and interviews conducted by DWP EVP/Talent GARY SPIVACK, with JACOBY SHADDIX of PAPA ROACH, BRENT SMITH of SHINEDOWN, and TAYLOR MOMSEN of THE PRETTY RECKLESS.

DWP Chief Marketing Officer CHAMIE MCCURRY said, “Like so many other live event producers, we have been severely impacted by COVID-19. We miss our festival experience and we know our fans do too, so we wanted to take this opportunity to offer some unique and original content rooted in our rock & roll lifestyle.”

Check out "Offstage with DWP" on the DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS FACEBOOK page and YOUTUBE channel, and archived at DannyWimmerPresents.com.

