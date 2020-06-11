Les Garland

Iconic media exec LES GARLAND, co-creator of MTV: Music Television, instrumental in developing the anthemic marketing hook "I Want My MTV," and co-founder of VH1, as well as being PD at KFRC/SAN FRANCISCO among many others, is now on the Advisory Board of electric scooter company PHAT SCOOTERS.

“Working with LES is an incredible opportunity for PHAT SCOOTERS,” said CEO/Founder PETER JOHNSON. “His knowledge and success in all facets of business is invaluable and will help us develop long term strategic plans for the company, as well as reach new markets by combining our networks.”

GARLAND joins the existing board and will advise on strategic planning, innovation, and business development.

“Now, more than ever, we’ve become highly conscious of the affect our actions have on the environment and earth. The electric PHAT SCOOTER is not just fun to ride, it’s an innovative game-changer in how we move around leaving a zero to minimal carbon footprint” said GARLAND. “I see PHAT SCOOTERS as evolutionary instead of revolutionary in golf and in all sorts of family entertainment. It’s an honor to be working with a group of people who understand the true meaning of creativity, togetherness, and humanity.”

GARLAND has also created a "Ridin' Phat" playlist on SPOTIFY.

« see more Net News