Across 65+ Stations

ALPHA MEDIA has set this FRIDAY, JUNE 12th, for its stations will air “ United For Justice - A Day of Discussion” across more than 40 markets on over 65 radio stations in six formats, as well as at UnitedForJustice.com.

Along with personalities in ALPHA markets, hosts will include SKYVIEW NETWORK’s NICK CANNON and DANA CORTEZ, EBRO DARDEN, LAURA STYLEZ, TINO COCHINO, BIG BOY, JUBAL FRESH and RADIO HALL OF FAME host TOM JOYNER. Joining anchor host CANNON will be SNOOP DOGG, T.I., CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS, CA Governor GAVIN NEWSOM, LOS ANGELES Mayor ERIC GARCETTI, ARIZONA State Senator MARTIN QUEZADA and BLACK LIVES MATTER Co-Founder Dr. MELINA ABDULLAH.

ALPHA MEDIA Pres./CEO BOB PROFFITT said, “The events of the last few weeks are reminding us that this is not a new problem but one that needs to be addressed right now. We have what many other companies do not have, a real medium for change. We should not and cannot allow it to go unused. We are united in that we love the communities we live in. We are united in our love for broadcasting. We are united in the comfort that we have each other's support. And today, I’m asking that we are united for justice."

