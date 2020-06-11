The Baka Boyz

THE BAKA BOYZ have inked a syndication deal with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS. The official start date will be AUGUST 1st.

ERIC & NICK VIDAL Aka THE BAKA BOYZ said, “After doing this now for about 2 decades, we feel our best radio days are still in front of us and we feel compelled to raise the bar on content in not only Top 40 and Hip-Hop, but also in the Throwback and or Classic Hip-Hop arena. Our passion for creating better programming than is currently available on the radio absolutely drives us."

THE BAKA BOYZ Agent/co-Syndicator GARY BERNSTEIN added, “THE BAKA BOYZ are consummate pros and their ability to produce great daily and weekend content is going to be needed now more than ever in today's fiscally challenging radio climate. We are absolutely ecstatic for this next growth chapter with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS.”

The show is distributed nationally via a partnership between OCEANIC TRADEWINDS and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS. For more information contact NANCY ABRAMSON at COMPASS MEDIA at (914) 707-9963 or GARY BERNSTEIN at (508) 245-1776.

