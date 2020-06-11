Charity Event

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO announces $50,000 was raised to benefit FEEDING SAN DIEGO charity serving SAN DIEGO COUNTY last SUNDAY (6/7) from the FEED THE NEED DRIVE-IN CONCERTS held in the parking lot at PETCO PARK (NET NEWS 5/29). Fans watched from their cars and honked their horns in support at both sold out concerts: a sunset performance by SWITCHFOOT, and HIRIE, and an earlier afternoon show starring the B-SIDE PLAYERS, SM FAMILIA, and LOS SLEEPWALKERS.

"I’ve missed live music so much this year... whether I’m listening to it or playing it,” said SWITCHFOOT lead singer JON FOREMAN. “I’m so thankful for our friends at 91X and the PADRES for the event: it felt amazing to raise some money for FEEDING SAN DIEGO. Felt even better to turn it up and play it loud in the heart of my hometown."

Producer of the EED THE NEED DRIVE-IN CONCERTS, WESTWARD ENTERTAINMENT CEO MIKE KOCIELA said, "I’m extremely pleased with what we accomplished,” said Live music is a passion for so many of us; by taking responsible precautions, I think we showed the world that a model for safe re-opening is possible, and one step closer to getting back to normal.”

The concerts, produced by LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Alternative XTRA (91X), Top 40/Rhythmic XHTZ (Z90.3), Rhythmic AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5) and Adult Hits KFBG (100.7 BIG-FM) and the SAN DIEGO PADRES, received additional support from dozens of companies donating funds or resources to the cause.

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Pres./GM GREGG WOLFSON said, “FEED THE NEED was all about companies and artists from San Diego teaming up to help our community. What a historic day bringing live concerts back to the state of CALIFORNIA and our hometown SAN DIEGO. We are grateful for everyone’s contributions to make this event a success and give much-needed support to FEEDING SAN DIEGO.”

“When we were asked to be the presenting sponsor, we didn’t hesitate in saying yes,” said BAKER ELECTRIC HOME ENERGY. Pres. MIKE TERESSO. “Joining the fight to defeat hunger in our community is a major initiative at BAKER so having the opportunity to help with this groundbreaking event is not only an honor, it aligns with the BAKER FAMILY values.”

“The FEED THE NEED DRIVE-IN CONCERTS were an incredible testament to how the San Diego community is coming together during this challenging time,” said FEEDING SAN DIEGO Chief Development And Marketing Officer GAVON MORRIS. “We are incredibly grateful to the SAN DIEGO PADRES, BAKER ELECTRIC HOME ENERGY, WESTWARD ENTERTAINMent, and LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO for spearheading this event to support FEEDING SAN DIEGO. Sadly, an estimated one in six people, including one in four children, now face hunger in SAN DIEGO COUNTY due to COVID-19. Funds raised will help us continue to address the rapidly rising need throughout SAN DIEGO COUNTY.”

Framed by PETCO PARK, the SAN DIEGO TROLLEY and views of the CORONADO BRIDGE, The drive-in event allowed attendees to stay in their vehicles to help maintain social distancing and safety.

