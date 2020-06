Phil Zachary

SAGA/PORTLAND, ME names PHIL ZACHARY as GM of the PORTLAND RADIO GROUP cluster. ZACHARY was most recently SVP/Market Manager at ENTERCOM/WASHINGTON, D.C.

Prior to D.C., ZACHARY was VP/ Reg. Manager of New England Region for ENTERCOM stations in BOSTON, PROVIDENCE, HARTFORD, SPRINGFIELD, and WORCESTER, MA. He also spent 11 years as President/COO of CURTIS MEDIA GROUP.

