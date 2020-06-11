Lady Antebellum

The Country trio formerly known as LADY ANTEBELLUM revealed TODAY (6/11) they will now go by the name LADY A. The group took to social media to explain to fans the reason for the change, posting the following:

"After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word 'antebellum' from our name and move forward as LADY A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start."

The trio went on to explain they initially named the group after the SOUTHERN antebellum style homes that reminded them of their early days as a band and the influences they had as musicians growing up.

"We are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the CIVIL WAR, which includes slavery,” their statement read. “We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen, or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts' intention, but it doesn't change the fact that indeed, it did just that." Read the trio's entire statement here.

« back to Net News