Not Pleased

In comments filed with the FCC in the agency's docket on regulatory fees for Fiscal Year 2020, the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADASTERS called the Commission's fee structure "patently unfair and likely unlawful" and ripped the agency for failing to address the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on revenues or provide relief therefrom.

The NAB's filing asked "whether the Commission will continue to bury its head in the sand and fail to recognize the considerable inequities in its approach, which puts a stranglehold on the broadcasting industry," sharply adding, "Given that the FCC is requiring broadcasters (and otherlicensees) to pay for the privilege of being regulated, it must do far more to ensure these payments are reasonable, equitable and, at the very least, adequately explained."

Among the specific issues raising the NAB's ire are how the total amount of fees being collected is the same as last year ($339 million) yet "many broadcasters will see their regulatory fees increase for the second consecutive year" with no explanation as to why; the Commission failing to address the pandemic's impact despite an executive order from President TRUMP specifically calling on agencies to do so; and the Commission ignoring the NAB's call to broaden the base of entities subject to the fees, including tech companies.

