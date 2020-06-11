Santrella (Photo: LinkedIn)

The results of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' (NAB) Executive Committee Board of Directors elections have been announced. SALEM MEDIA GROUP Pres./Broadcast Media DAVID SANTRELLA has been re-elected as Radio Board chair and GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP Pres./CEO EMILY BARR has been re-elected as Television Board chair.

On the Radio Board side, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CEO BILL WILSON was elected as Radio Board First Vice Chair, and ZIMMER RADIO OF MID-MISSOURI Pres. JOHN ZIMMER was elected Second Vice Chair. URBAN ONE CEO ALFRED LIGGINS was elected to the radio major group representative seat on the NAB Board's Executive Committee.

For the Television Board, QUINCY MEDIA Pres./CEO RALPH OAKLEY was elected First Vice Chair; NEXSTAR Chairman/Pres./CEO PERRY SOOK was elected Second Vice Chair; and GRAY TELEVISION Pres./Co-CEO PAT LAPLATNEY was elected Third Vice Chair. NBCUNIVERSAL SVP/Regulatory Affairs MARGARET TOBEY was elected to the TV network seat on the Executive Committee.

HEARST TELEVISION Pres. JORDAN WERTLIEB is in the middle of a two-year term as NAB Joint Board Chairman.

