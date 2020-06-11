Hailey Whitters

BIG LOUD RECORDS' NASHVILLE-based, female-driven label imprint SONGS & DAUGHTERS has signed HAILEY WHITTERS to a record deal. The imprint was formed by 2019 BMI Songwriter of the Year NICOLLE GALYON, who serves as its President, and is NASHVILLE's first female-focused label of note (NET NEWS 7/22/19).

“To me, HAILEY represents the heart of my favorite kind of NASHVILLE success story,” said GALYON. “She’s had the tenacity to master her craft for 12 years, the gift to turn that into compelling music, and the authenticity to win over the MUSIC ROW community with a record she made all on her own. I’m honored to get to be a small part of the incredible story she’s writing.”

“I’m proud to partner with BIG LOUD RECORDS/SONGS & DAUGHTERS, and to be represented by a label that is building artists' careers in innovative ways that are unrestrained by industry standards and norms,” said WHITTERS.

BIG LOUD/SONGS & DAUGHTERS will pick up marketing and promotion of WHITTERS’ album, “The Dream,” which was originally self-released via her label, PIGASUS RECORDS.

