-
SoundCloud Partners With Snapchat
June 12, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
At the SNAP PARTNER SUMMIT on 6/11, SOUNDCLOUD announced a partnership intended to make it easier to share tracks, albums, playlists and profiles to Snaps.
A statement from SOUNDCLOUD said, “By integrating with SNAPCHAT’s Snap Kit Creative Kit, listeners will not only be able to share the music they’re discovering on SOUNDCLOUD, but creators will be able to promote their latest tracks and connect with fans and followers on the social media app.”
The integration is set to roll out later this year. You can view a gif of the upcoming integration here.
-