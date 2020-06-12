News From Snap Partner Summit 2020

At the SNAP PARTNER SUMMIT on 6/11, SOUNDCLOUD announced a partnership intended to make it easier to share tracks, albums, playlists and profiles to Snaps.

A statement from SOUNDCLOUD said, “By integrating with SNAPCHAT’s Snap Kit Creative Kit, listeners will not only be able to share the music they’re discovering on SOUNDCLOUD, but creators will be able to promote their latest tracks and connect with fans and followers on the social media app.”

The integration is set to roll out later this year. You can view a gif of the upcoming integration here.

« back to Net News