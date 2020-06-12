Lofty Freinds

It turns out that RINGO STARR -- yes, THE RINGO STARR -- is a big fan of CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM)/LOS ANGELES-MISSION VIEJO, and to show his support he has issued a fantastic Challenge Match TODAY JUNE 12th. If the station can gather 500 pledges by 7p STARR will match ALL donations.

Those who pledge at the $100 level, will get a Limited Edition “Peace, Love & Togetherness” tote bag and will automatically be entered in a sweepstakes for a rare signed and framed photograph of STARR.

The photograph of RINGO STARR was taken at the offices of BRIAN EPSTEIN's NEMS ENTERPRISES management company in LIVERPOOL, FEBRUARY 1st, 1963 by MICHAEL WARD. The signed print is courtesy of MR MUSICHEAD GALLERY. THE BEATLES had just released the single "Please Please Me."

The station has been the home of "SATURDAY WITH THE BEATLES" hosted by LES PERRY for 20 years. The show is heard every SATURDAY from 9a-noon (PT).

