JODESHA BROADCASTING/ABERDEEN, WA ND DAVE HAVILAND has been appointed to a vacant seat on the ABERDEEN City Council, reports the ABERDEEN DAILY WORLD.

HAVILAND, ND at the six-station cluster since 2007, was the only applicant for the opening, Mayor PETE SCHAVE told the paper. HAVILAND's appointment was approved by a unanimous vote on WEDNESDAY (6/12).

The cluster includes News-Talk KBKW-A-K263BE, Country KANY (BIGFOOT 107.3), Hot AC KJET-K226AN-K291BY (105.7 THE JET), AC KSWW (SUNNY 102.1), Classic Rock KSW-HD2-K280GE (103.9 THE QUAKE), and Classic Country KSWW-HD3-K234AU (TIMBER COUNTRY 94.7)/ABERDEEN, WA.

