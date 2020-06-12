Creative Panel

Another addition to the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar lineup in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, “Creative Vaccine -- How to Protect Revenue and Prevent the Spread of Bad Radio.” The session will offer ideas on imaging, radio creative, and creative workflow.

The JUNE 24th presentation at noon (CT) will include YAMANAIR CREATIVE CEO YAMAN COSKUN, BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES, and vCREATIVE CEO JINNY LADERER, with RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER moderating a Q&A session.

The webinar, free to RAB members, will be subsequently available for on-demand viewing.

« see more Net News