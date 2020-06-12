Getting Into The Game

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Sports WNFL-A-W270AJ/GREEN BAY will replace its current daytime lineup of mostly FOX SPORTS RADIO shows with 12 hours of simulcasting iHEARTMEDIA Sports WRNW (97.3 THE GAME)/MILWAUKEE, effective JUNE 22nd.

WNFL will air STEVE CZABAN's morning show, midday shows with JOHN KUHN and BRIAN BUTCH and TED DAVIS with DARIO MELENDEZ, and the afternoon "DREW & K.B." show, with FOX SPORTS RADIO continuing for 6p-6a (CT) and weekends. KUHN will use WNFL's studios to do his midday show for both stations. WNFL is dropping BILL MICHAELS' statewide-syndicated midday show along with the daytime FSR lineup.

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS/GREEN BAY OM JASON HILLERY said, “We’ve signed a deal with MILWAUKEE’s ‘THE GAME' and have picked up 12 hours of their amazing WISCONSIN-focused programming each weekday. We’re excited about this line-up, and we’re excited about the future of this radio station.”

“We are beyond thrilled to bring the daily GAME lineup to a station as historic as WNFL,” said THE GAME PD TIM SCOTT. “STEVE CZABAN, JOHN KUHN, BRIAN BUTCH, TED DAVIS, DARIO MELENDEZ, (and) DREW AND KB (are) all voices WISCONSIN sports fans know and now will get to hear every day.”

