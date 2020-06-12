Delilah

PREMIERE NETWORKS' DELILAH is returning to the lineup at ENTERCOM AC KEZK/ST. LOUIS for 7p-midnight (CT), effective MONDAY (6/15).

“DELILAH was a staple on ST. LOUIS radio for many years and we’re thrilled to welcome her back to her ST. LOUIS radio home,” said SVP/Market Mgr. BECKY DOMYAN. “Listeners are excited to reconnect with DELILAH’s signature positivity and shining light, at a time when they are most in need of comforting and familiar voices.”

“I’m excited to reconnect with so many friends in the ST. LOUIS area every evening on 102.5 KEZK. Let the fabulous stories begin,” said DELILAH. “I look forward to joining GREG (HEWITT) AND TRISH (GAZALL) on a radio station that plays great music and holds remarkable memories in my heart. Thank you to BECKY DOMYAN and (Brand Mgr.) CAT THOMAS for making this possible.”

