Interview With Karina

The woman who was subjected to a racist rant from another woman in a PHOENIX gas station convenience store, KARINA RODRIGUEZ, joined ABC RADIO NETWORKS" "THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW" on WEDNESDAY (6/10) to talk about the incident.

The confrontation between RODRIGUEZ and another customer, which ended when RODRIGUEZ slapped her attacker, went viral (read about the incident from FOX O&O KSAZ-TV (FOX 10)/PHOENIX here).

Hear RODRIGUEZ' visit to THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW here.

