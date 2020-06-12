BMLG Partners With CreatiVets

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP is partnering with CREATIVETS, a non-profit organization that uses art, music and creative writing to help veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress and brain injuries. The partnership will pair veterans with NASHVILLE songwriters to craft songs about their individual combat experiences. All songs will be released via the label group's BIG MACHINE RECORDS imprint, while the company's publishing arm, BIG MACHINE MUSIC, will serve as the co-publisher for CREATIVETS, providing licensing, administration and royalty collection services for mentor songwriters and the veterans who opt in.

An 11-track album featuring the first such collaborations, "Veteran Songs," will be released via BIG MACHINE RECORDS on FRIDAY, JULY 3rd, with a majority of the proceeds benefiting the CREATIVETS organization. In addition, BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP President/CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA and wife, SANDI have contributed financially to the CREATIVETS organization via their MUSIC HAS VALUE FUND.

“CREATIVETS’ vision for this partnership is to be in the homes of every veteran in the UNITED STATES,” said CREATIVETS Co-Founder/Exec. Dir. RICHARD CASPER. “We are so thankful that BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP wants to help spread our message, our music and give us the opportunity to reach thousands more veterans that may need our programming. I know that this partnership will change and save veterans' lives.”

"RICHARD’s vision and passion to help veterans understand their value and offer them the chance to heal through creating music is nothing short of groundbreaking,” said BORCHETTA. “We welcome this partnership with CREATIVETS to provide therapeutic solutions not only with our record and publishing divisions, but also with our MUSIC HAS VALUE FUND, which is dedicated to providing support to music programs that educate and encourage those who aspire to make music.”

« see more Net News