DJ Loui Vee

iHEARTMEDIA Urban WRDG (105.3 THE BEAT)/ATLANTA has named DJ LOUI VEE PD. He joins the station from iHEARTMEDIA/INDIANAPOLIS and LOUISVILLE where he was PD at Urban WZRL (REAL 98.3) and Urban WTFX (REAL 93.1).

iHEARTMEDIA/ATLANTA SVPP MEG STEVENS commented, "Very excited to have DJ LOUI VEE in ATLANTA. He is an exceptional talent who will continue to build the brand of 105.3 THE BEAT ATLANTA. His creativity and passion along with his incredible leadership skills make him the perfect talent to program 105.3 THE BEAT."

DJ LOUI VEE added, "I’m looking forward to working with THE BREAKFAST CLUB, ASHLEE YOUNG, DJ SCREAM, ZACK BOOG, SHAY DIDDY and the rest of the 105.3 THE BEAT team."

