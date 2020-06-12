2020 Concert for Love and Acceptance

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC's charitable arm, ACM LIFTING LIVES, along with CMT, GLAAD and Country artist TY HERNDON, revealed another round of talent for the "2020 Concert for Love and Acceptance," set for TUESDAY, JUNE 30th at 8p (ET) (NET NEWS 6/1). Artists joining the event's previously released lineup include: LAUREN ALAINA, MATT BOMER, LEWIS BRICE, TERRI CLARK, BILLY GILMAN, MICKEY GUYTON, DENNIS QUAID, KALIE SHORR and RITA WILSON. The livestreamed show can be viewed via YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK and at www.F4LA.org/concert.

“This show just gets better and better each year, and while we would rather be doing it as a live event in NASHVILLE, we know that we have the opportunity to reach so many more people with our message of love and acceptance through this one-time online format," said HERNDON. "And, of course, our message takes on an especially elevated meaning this year in light of all that is happening around us. Our hope is that on this night we can all stand together in unity as one.”

