Americana Music Association

While the 21st annual AMERICANAFEST — which had been set for SEPTEMBER 15-20 in NASHVILLE — has been scrapped over COVID-19 concerns, the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION plans to go forward with its AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS this year.

Nominees will be revealed on MONDAY, JUNE 15th, and the show will take place live from NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th. Ticketing information will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, for those who purchased an AMERICANAFEST event pass or applied to showcase, information on refund policy options will be announced on THURSDAY, JUNE 18th. AMERICANAFEST will be returning to NASHVILLE on SEPTEMBER 21-26, 2021.

