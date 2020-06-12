Syndication

EMMIS News-Talk WIBC/INDIANAPOLIS syndicated host TONY KATZ is bringing a version of his "EAT! DRINK! SMOKE!" podcast to broadcast radio syndication via RADIO AMERICA, starting JUNE 26th. The two-hour weekly show will feature KATZ and his guests talking about cigars, bourbon, and food, and enters syndication just as another cigar-centric show, "THE CIGAR DAVE SHOW," is leaving broadcast syndication for podcasting (NET NEWS 6/9).

“Being able to bring EAT! DRINK! SMOKE! to cities across the country is just sensational," said KATZ. "We're not trying to be the final word on cigars and bourbon; we're sharing the word. Distillers are artists, and so are the cigar rollers and Master Blenders in the US and around the world.”



RADIO AMERICA COO MIKE PARADISO added, “TONY is a phenomenal talent that knows how to connect with listeners and advertisers. Stations are going to love his knowledge of cigars and bourbon along with his conversational and humorous style."

