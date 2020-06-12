Taylor Swift (PhotoTinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Superstar TAYLOR SWIFT wants her home state of TENNESSEE to get rid of statues honoring "villains." The singer opened up today on TWITTER, zeroing in on monuments in NASHVILLE celebrating "racist historical figures who did evil things."

SWIFT said, "When you fight to honor racists, you show black Tennesseans and all of their allies where you stand, and you continue this cycle of hurt."

