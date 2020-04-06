Anti-Racism Fundraising And Action Campaign

THE PROMOTION COALITION (TPC) has announced the beneficiaries of their fundraising efforts. The anonymous outfit recently shared their GOFUNDME LINK and INSTAGRAM (NET NEWS 6/4/20), kicking off their anti-racism fundraising and action campaign -- which has now topped $61k.

The growing group of Promotion execs covers all genres and formats of music nationwide and is committed to long-term action against racism and injustice.

TPC now shares, "After thoughtful vetting and consideration across the eight people involved in the selection process, we can announce our fundraising efforts will benefit the following organizations equally:"

BLACK VOTERS MATTER FUND

BLACK YOUTH VOTE!

COLOR OF CHANGE

SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER

« see more Net News