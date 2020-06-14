-
Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. Killed In Weekend Vehicle Crash
June 15, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS sends condolences to Country star HANK WILLIAMS JR. who lost his 27-year-old daughter, KATHERINE “KATIE” WILLIAMS-DUNNING in a single-vehicle accident on SATURDAY night (6/13) in HENRY COUNTY, TN. According to multiple media reports, citing the TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL, WILLIAM-DUNNING lost control of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, crossed the median and rolled over around 7:45p. The vehicle, which was towing a boat, crossed the northbound lanes and came to a stop on the shoulder.
WILLIAMS-DUNNING’s 29-year-old husband, TYLER DUNNING, was injured in the accident, and flown to VANDERBILT MEDICAL CENTER, where his condition has not been released. WILLIAMS-DUNNING’s sister, HOLLY WILLIAMS, shared the news on SUNDAY 6/14) that her brother-in-law is “awake and responding,” adding “don’t know injury extent yet.” The DUNNINGS have two young children, ages 5 and 2.
HANK WILLAMS JR.’s two other daughters, HOLLY and HILARY WILLIAMS, survived a serious SUV accident in 2006.
I have no words. On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie. We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one. ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼âÂ¤ï¸Â Be merciful to me, O LORD, for I am in distress; my eyes grow weak with sorrow, my soul and my body with grief. Psalm 31:9
-