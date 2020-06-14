Condolences

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to Country star HANK WILLIAMS JR. who lost his 27-year-old daughter, KATHERINE “KATIE” WILLIAMS-DUNNING in a single-vehicle accident on SATURDAY night (6/13) in HENRY COUNTY, TN. According to multiple media reports, citing the TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL, WILLIAM-DUNNING lost control of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, crossed the median and rolled over around 7:45p. The vehicle, which was towing a boat, crossed the northbound lanes and came to a stop on the shoulder.

WILLIAMS-DUNNING’s 29-year-old husband, TYLER DUNNING, was injured in the accident, and flown to VANDERBILT MEDICAL CENTER, where his condition has not been released. WILLIAMS-DUNNING’s sister, HOLLY WILLIAMS, shared the news on SUNDAY 6/14) that her brother-in-law is “awake and responding,” adding “don’t know injury extent yet.” The DUNNINGS have two young children, ages 5 and 2.

HANK WILLAMS JR.’s two other daughters, HOLLY and HILARY WILLIAMS, survived a serious SUV accident in 2006.

« see more Net News